Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3117 E Roveen Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3117 E Roveen Ave

3117 East Roveen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3117 East Roveen Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice, clean, and cozy Home! Spacious floor plan with large kitchen island and vaulted great room ceilings.

Brand new kitchen wood flooring, cabinets, and countertop.

Split master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in closet, walk in shower with separate tub.

Gas fireplace, range and water heater.

Dual pane windows, blinds and sunscreens.

Kitchen includes all appliances. Washer/Dryer too.

Small dog upon approval only with pet fee. No cats however.

Low maintenance front and back yard.

Location! 1 mile from SR-51 off Cactus Rd, 1 mile to Roadrunner park with a fishing lake, ducks, great for family gatherings, walking your pet. Farmers Market on Sat-Sun. 2.5 miles from Paradise Valley Mall.

Call Sherri (602) 670-3000 or email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com today for a showing appointment after first reviewing our lease requirements on our web page. PropertyAZ.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
