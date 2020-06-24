3117 E Roveen Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice, clean, and cozy Home! Spacious floor plan with large kitchen island and vaulted great room ceilings.



Brand new kitchen wood flooring, cabinets, and countertop.



Split master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in closet, walk in shower with separate tub.



Gas fireplace, range and water heater.



Dual pane windows, blinds and sunscreens.



Kitchen includes all appliances. Washer/Dryer too.



Small dog upon approval only with pet fee. No cats however.



Low maintenance front and back yard.



Location! 1 mile from SR-51 off Cactus Rd, 1 mile to Roadrunner park with a fishing lake, ducks, great for family gatherings, walking your pet. Farmers Market on Sat-Sun. 2.5 miles from Paradise Valley Mall.



Call Sherri (602) 670-3000 or email Sherri@PropertyAZ.com today for a showing appointment after first reviewing our lease requirements on our web page. PropertyAZ.com