Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:21 PM

3116 N 27TH Street

3116 North 27th Street · (480) 299-4132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3116 North 27th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom, split floor plan, historical home in the Phoenix Homesteads! Featuring a large, remodeled kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and gas range. The private master suite includes an attached office, large walk-in closet, and remodeled bathroom. HUGE backyard oasis with garden, pergola, wraparound covered patio, RV gate, 3 storage sheds, tons of grass, citrus trees, and more! Upgraded flooring and custom paint throughout. Large laundry room with washer/dryer included. Don't miss out on this must see near to all of the great restaurants and bars that Arcadia and the Biltmore have to offer! $200 admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 N 27TH Street have any available units?
3116 N 27TH Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 N 27TH Street have?
Some of 3116 N 27TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 N 27TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3116 N 27TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 N 27TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3116 N 27TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3116 N 27TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3116 N 27TH Street offers parking.
Does 3116 N 27TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3116 N 27TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 N 27TH Street have a pool?
No, 3116 N 27TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3116 N 27TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3116 N 27TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 N 27TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 N 27TH Street has units with dishwashers.
