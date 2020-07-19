3116 N 27TH Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom, split floor plan, historical home in the Phoenix Homesteads! Featuring a large, remodeled kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and gas range. The private master suite includes an attached office, large walk-in closet, and remodeled bathroom. HUGE backyard oasis with garden, pergola, wraparound covered patio, RV gate, 3 storage sheds, tons of grass, citrus trees, and more! Upgraded flooring and custom paint throughout. Large laundry room with washer/dryer included. Don't miss out on this must see near to all of the great restaurants and bars that Arcadia and the Biltmore have to offer! $200 admin fee due at lease signing.