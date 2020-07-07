All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3116 East Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3116 East Michigan Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 7:31 PM

3116 East Michigan Avenue

3116 East Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3116 East Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 East Michigan Avenue have any available units?
3116 East Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3116 East Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3116 East Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 East Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 East Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3116 East Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 3116 East Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3116 East Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 East Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 East Michigan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3116 East Michigan Avenue has a pool.
Does 3116 East Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3116 East Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 East Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 East Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 East Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 East Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College