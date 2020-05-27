3114 E KRISTAL Way

Amenities

Great rental in a convenient location. Close to the 101 and 51, nearby Costco, Desert Ridge, and many local resturants. This move in ready rental features granite counter tops and all appliances in the kitchen. Good sized breakfast area! Large family room with access to the backyard. Masterbath has walk in shower and big linen closet. All rooms have ceiling fans. Tile througout except in the bedrooms. Backyard features pavers, gazebo and a pool. Garage has a ton of storage cabinets. Rent includes pool and landscape. Definitely a good find in a low inventory market!