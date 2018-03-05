All apartments in Phoenix
3112 East Michigan Avenue
Location

3112 East Michigan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,425 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 East Michigan Avenue have any available units?
3112 East Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 East Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 3112 East Michigan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 East Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3112 East Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 East Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3112 East Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3112 East Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3112 East Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3112 East Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 East Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 East Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3112 East Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3112 East Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3112 East Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 East Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 East Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
