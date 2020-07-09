All apartments in Phoenix
3102 E. Rose Lane
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3102 E. Rose Lane

3102 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3102 East Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
3102 E. Rose Lane Available 06/05/20 Golf Course Community Guard Gated Rental in the Biltmore - Three bedroom, two bath with private pool and offering a terrific open floor plan! This home will be available around the 5th of June. It has a lovely open floor plan with den/3rd bedroom off the entry. The master bath is set up for wheelchair access with roll-in shower room. The great room has a terrific open feel with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Cool pool plus spa and built-in BBQ out back welcome you for outdoor entertaining! Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO score and three times rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. Rent DOES include pool and lawn care. This is in the highly desirable Biltmore Greens community on a quiet street and is a corner lot. Hurry, hurry!

(RLNE5771911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 E. Rose Lane have any available units?
3102 E. Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 E. Rose Lane have?
Some of 3102 E. Rose Lane's amenities include pool, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 E. Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3102 E. Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 E. Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3102 E. Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3102 E. Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 3102 E. Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3102 E. Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 E. Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 E. Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3102 E. Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 3102 E. Rose Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 3102 E. Rose Lane has accessible units.
Does 3102 E. Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 E. Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

