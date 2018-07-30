All apartments in Phoenix
3101 North 37th Drive

3101 North 37th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3101 North 37th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Del Monte Village North

pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Great location at 43rd Ave and Thomas! Close to Cristown Mall, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large corner lot with large back yard. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile and linoleum throughout with ceiling fan. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. One dog under 25 pounds OK with $45 pet rent per month--no cats. House is ready for immediate move in!

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $999 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
