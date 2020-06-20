All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 309 W Echo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
309 W Echo Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

309 W Echo Lane

309 West Echo Lane · (323) 886-4476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 West Echo Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Available now!

https://vimeo.com/424429666?ref=em-share

Bright, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home in a beautiful North Central Phoenix neighborhood. Just 6 blocks to in district Sunnyslope High School and near great Madison schools.

Very large updated kitchen with tons of quartz counter space and smooth glide pot drawers! New stainless sink and refrigerator. Huge laundry room (washer and dryer provided ) with tons of storage and room for a second fridge. Many vintage touches , new wide plank oak floors with carpeted bedrooms! Huge master bedroom with private bath. Two car carport. LUSH irrigated yard with mature hedges and citrus. Lawn maintenance incl. w/ rent.

Wonderful, safe family neighborhood close to Butler Park, Murphy Bridle Path, Madison Schools, Canal Bike Paths, John C Lincoln hospital, Dreamy Draw Park and SR 51.

Minimum 1 year lease. Dogs under 30 lbs on approval. No evictions please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 W Echo Lane have any available units?
309 W Echo Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 W Echo Lane have?
Some of 309 W Echo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 W Echo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
309 W Echo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 W Echo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 W Echo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 309 W Echo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 309 W Echo Lane does offer parking.
Does 309 W Echo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 W Echo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 W Echo Lane have a pool?
No, 309 W Echo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 309 W Echo Lane have accessible units?
No, 309 W Echo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 309 W Echo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 W Echo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 309 W Echo Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity