309 W Echo Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Available now!



https://vimeo.com/424429666?ref=em-share



Bright, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home in a beautiful North Central Phoenix neighborhood. Just 6 blocks to in district Sunnyslope High School and near great Madison schools.



Very large updated kitchen with tons of quartz counter space and smooth glide pot drawers! New stainless sink and refrigerator. Huge laundry room (washer and dryer provided ) with tons of storage and room for a second fridge. Many vintage touches , new wide plank oak floors with carpeted bedrooms! Huge master bedroom with private bath. Two car carport. LUSH irrigated yard with mature hedges and citrus. Lawn maintenance incl. w/ rent.



Wonderful, safe family neighborhood close to Butler Park, Murphy Bridle Path, Madison Schools, Canal Bike Paths, John C Lincoln hospital, Dreamy Draw Park and SR 51.



Minimum 1 year lease. Dogs under 30 lbs on approval. No evictions please.