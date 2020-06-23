All apartments in Phoenix
307 E Mariposa Street

307 East Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 East Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Saint Francis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Phoenix Ready for Immediate Move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the family room and kitchen, well-appointed floor plan Beautiful Open Eat-in Kitchen with Granite countertops! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bath, separate walk-in shower, separate bedroom exit, ceiling fans! Other amenities include a large driveway, washer an dryer, detached quarters with an additional bathroom for multipurpose use! Don't miss out on this great Location just walking distance of shopping centers, Resturants, Schools, and right in the center of all major freeways this one will go fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 E Mariposa Street have any available units?
307 E Mariposa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 E Mariposa Street have?
Some of 307 E Mariposa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 E Mariposa Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 E Mariposa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 E Mariposa Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 E Mariposa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 307 E Mariposa Street offer parking?
Yes, 307 E Mariposa Street does offer parking.
Does 307 E Mariposa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 E Mariposa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 E Mariposa Street have a pool?
No, 307 E Mariposa Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 E Mariposa Street have accessible units?
No, 307 E Mariposa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 E Mariposa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 E Mariposa Street has units with dishwashers.
