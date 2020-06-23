307 E Mariposa Street

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Phoenix Ready for Immediate Move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the family room and kitchen, well-appointed floor plan Beautiful Open Eat-in Kitchen with Granite countertops! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with full master bath, separate walk-in shower, separate bedroom exit, ceiling fans! Other amenities include a large driveway, washer an dryer, detached quarters with an additional bathroom for multipurpose use! Don't miss out on this great Location just walking distance of shopping centers, Resturants, Schools, and right in the center of all major freeways this one will go fast!!