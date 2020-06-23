All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
305 W WAHALLA Lane
305 W WAHALLA Lane

305 West Wahalla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 West Wahalla Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Monthly pool and yard maintenance included in the price of the rent. This BEAUTIFUL home is an entertainer's DREAM! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, slab granite counters, breakfast bar, built in wine rack, under & above cabinet lighting. Two tone paint throughout. Spacious backyard with lush landscaping features a grassy play area and large covered patio and outdoor speakers. Separate pool area has built in bar and fire pit. Garage lined with shelving and features a work room with bench and additional shelving. Front courtyard with concrete table and benches. This home is gorgeous!! Centrally located near the 101 and I-17 interchange, just minutes from Shops at Norterra or Desert Ridge. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 W WAHALLA Lane have any available units?
305 W WAHALLA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 W WAHALLA Lane have?
Some of 305 W WAHALLA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 W WAHALLA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 W WAHALLA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 W WAHALLA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 305 W WAHALLA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 305 W WAHALLA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 305 W WAHALLA Lane does offer parking.
Does 305 W WAHALLA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 W WAHALLA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 W WAHALLA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 305 W WAHALLA Lane has a pool.
Does 305 W WAHALLA Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 W WAHALLA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 W WAHALLA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 W WAHALLA Lane has units with dishwashers.
