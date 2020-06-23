305 W WAHALLA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool garage

Monthly pool and yard maintenance included in the price of the rent. This BEAUTIFUL home is an entertainer's DREAM! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, slab granite counters, breakfast bar, built in wine rack, under & above cabinet lighting. Two tone paint throughout. Spacious backyard with lush landscaping features a grassy play area and large covered patio and outdoor speakers. Separate pool area has built in bar and fire pit. Garage lined with shelving and features a work room with bench and additional shelving. Front courtyard with concrete table and benches. This home is gorgeous!! Centrally located near the 101 and I-17 interchange, just minutes from Shops at Norterra or Desert Ridge. No smoking.