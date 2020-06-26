3046 N 45TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a huge lot in the Arcadia area! This floorplan offers a living room with tiled flooring and fireplace, a kitchen with breakfast bar and natural lighting, and a 4th bedroom which is currently being used as an office but includes a murphy bed. The spacious resort-style backyard features a sparkling diving pool with spa, and tons of grass and room for entertaining. You can't beat this location- near shopping, dining, the airport and Arcadia schools. Contact us today to schedule a tour!