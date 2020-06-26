All apartments in Phoenix
3046 N 45TH Street

3046 North 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3046 North 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a huge lot in the Arcadia area! This floorplan offers a living room with tiled flooring and fireplace, a kitchen with breakfast bar and natural lighting, and a 4th bedroom which is currently being used as an office but includes a murphy bed. The spacious resort-style backyard features a sparkling diving pool with spa, and tons of grass and room for entertaining. You can't beat this location- near shopping, dining, the airport and Arcadia schools. Contact us today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 N 45TH Street have any available units?
3046 N 45TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 N 45TH Street have?
Some of 3046 N 45TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 N 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3046 N 45TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 N 45TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3046 N 45TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3046 N 45TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3046 N 45TH Street offers parking.
Does 3046 N 45TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 N 45TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 N 45TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3046 N 45TH Street has a pool.
Does 3046 N 45TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3046 N 45TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 N 45TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 N 45TH Street has units with dishwashers.
