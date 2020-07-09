All apartments in Phoenix
3046 N 32ND Street
3046 N 32ND Street

3046 North 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3046 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath patio home in the Spanish Gardens community. Small backyard with storage. Small community with lush landscape. Unit is steps away from the pool and the laundry facility. No pets .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 N 32ND Street have any available units?
3046 N 32ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 N 32ND Street have?
Some of 3046 N 32ND Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 N 32ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
3046 N 32ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 N 32ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 3046 N 32ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3046 N 32ND Street offer parking?
No, 3046 N 32ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 3046 N 32ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 N 32ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 N 32ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 3046 N 32ND Street has a pool.
Does 3046 N 32ND Street have accessible units?
No, 3046 N 32ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 N 32ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 N 32ND Street has units with dishwashers.

