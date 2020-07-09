3046 N 32ND Street

Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath patio home in the Spanish Gardens community. Small backyard with storage. Small community with lush landscape. Unit is steps away from the pool and the laundry facility. No pets .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
