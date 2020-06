Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please do not disturb Tenant occupant. Beautiful /super clean rental with 3-car garage! Bonus room with closet can be used as a guest/fourth bedroom, office, etc. New granite countertops in kitchen and microwave. All tile floors throughout! Front and back desert landscaping. No HOA! Close to the SR 51 and Paradise Valley/Scottsdale shopping. Pet deposit is per pet. More photos coming soon!Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona