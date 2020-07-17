All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3041 E. Roma Ave

3041 East Roma Avenue · (602) 418-6145
Location

3041 East Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3041 E. Roma Ave · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First time rental on Camelback Corridor Four Bedroom! - Rarely available four bedroom, two bath in the Camelback Corridor and first time as a rental! Lovely travertine flooring, granite counters, updated baths and large yard are just a few of the features. Fenced southern back yard plus super quiet street with no through traffic. Great location, great appeal and all the right touches abound. Hurry on this one! Applications can be submitted at www.brokerypropmgmt.com. Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO score and three times rent for monthly earnings. No co-signers please. Owner approval on pets.

(RLNE5894342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 E. Roma Ave have any available units?
3041 E. Roma Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3041 E. Roma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3041 E. Roma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 E. Roma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3041 E. Roma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3041 E. Roma Ave offer parking?
No, 3041 E. Roma Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3041 E. Roma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 E. Roma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 E. Roma Ave have a pool?
No, 3041 E. Roma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3041 E. Roma Ave have accessible units?
No, 3041 E. Roma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 E. Roma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3041 E. Roma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3041 E. Roma Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3041 E. Roma Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
