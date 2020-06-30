3036 N 32ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!! Absolutely charming Spanish Style Patio Home only minutes away from the Biltmore Fashion Park, shops and some of the best restaurants in town. This beautiful unit features 2 bedrooms 1 bath, soft paint colors throughout, skylights in bathroom and dinning room, brand new kitchen counter tops, cabinets freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom with linen closet, inside laundry, vaulted ceilings, red brick interior walls, BRAND NEW A/C ONLY 1 MONTH OLD. Roof was replaced in 2016. Water/Trash included. Private patio and just steps way from the community pool. The lush grounds are beautiful. A must see!!