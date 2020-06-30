All apartments in Phoenix
3036 N 32ND Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

3036 N 32ND Street

3036 North 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3036 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!! Absolutely charming Spanish Style Patio Home only minutes away from the Biltmore Fashion Park, shops and some of the best restaurants in town. This beautiful unit features 2 bedrooms 1 bath, soft paint colors throughout, skylights in bathroom and dinning room, brand new kitchen counter tops, cabinets freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom with linen closet, inside laundry, vaulted ceilings, red brick interior walls, BRAND NEW A/C ONLY 1 MONTH OLD. Roof was replaced in 2016. Water/Trash included. Private patio and just steps way from the community pool. The lush grounds are beautiful. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 N 32ND Street have any available units?
3036 N 32ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 N 32ND Street have?
Some of 3036 N 32ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 N 32ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
3036 N 32ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 N 32ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 3036 N 32ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3036 N 32ND Street offer parking?
No, 3036 N 32ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 3036 N 32ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 N 32ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 N 32ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 3036 N 32ND Street has a pool.
Does 3036 N 32ND Street have accessible units?
No, 3036 N 32ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 N 32ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 N 32ND Street has units with dishwashers.

