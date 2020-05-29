All apartments in Phoenix
3021 E SIESTA Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:57 PM

3021 E SIESTA Lane

3021 East Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3021 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained & move-in ready home is just steps away from the Community Pool! Light & Bright Open Kitchen with large Bay Window, Brand New Countertops, Great Appliances, Pantry and a Separate Dining Area. Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & pot shelves opens to low maintenance back yard with a HUGE Covered Patio! Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, his & hers closest and a full bath with Garden Tub! Laminate flooring & tile in all the right places...Beautifully landscaped with drip system...Indoor Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Included...Lots of built-in storage in the 2 car garage and much more! Amazing location is just minutes away from Desert Ridge, SR 51 & the 101. Don't miss this one...call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 E SIESTA Lane have any available units?
3021 E SIESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 E SIESTA Lane have?
Some of 3021 E SIESTA Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 E SIESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3021 E SIESTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 E SIESTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3021 E SIESTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3021 E SIESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3021 E SIESTA Lane offers parking.
Does 3021 E SIESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 E SIESTA Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 E SIESTA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3021 E SIESTA Lane has a pool.
Does 3021 E SIESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3021 E SIESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 E SIESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 E SIESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
