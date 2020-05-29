3021 E SIESTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautifully maintained & move-in ready home is just steps away from the Community Pool! Light & Bright Open Kitchen with large Bay Window, Brand New Countertops, Great Appliances, Pantry and a Separate Dining Area. Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & pot shelves opens to low maintenance back yard with a HUGE Covered Patio! Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, his & hers closest and a full bath with Garden Tub! Laminate flooring & tile in all the right places...Beautifully landscaped with drip system...Indoor Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer Included...Lots of built-in storage in the 2 car garage and much more! Amazing location is just minutes away from Desert Ridge, SR 51 & the 101. Don't miss this one...call today!