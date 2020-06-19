All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 PM

3019 N 16TH Drive

3019 North 16th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3019 North 16th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing historic home built in 1941 in immaculate condition. North Encanto Historic District offers the best amenities to living in Midtown. Wood look tile throughout and perfectly remodeled with charm. Enjoy the oasis of a back yard with a detached 2 car garage. Come see this perfect home in the perfect location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 N 16TH Drive have any available units?
3019 N 16TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 N 16TH Drive have?
Some of 3019 N 16TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 N 16TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3019 N 16TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 N 16TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3019 N 16TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3019 N 16TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3019 N 16TH Drive offers parking.
Does 3019 N 16TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 N 16TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 N 16TH Drive have a pool?
No, 3019 N 16TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3019 N 16TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3019 N 16TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 N 16TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 N 16TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
