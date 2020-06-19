3019 N 16TH Drive

3019 North 16th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015 North Encanto
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing historic home built in 1941 in immaculate condition. North Encanto Historic District offers the best amenities to living in Midtown. Wood look tile throughout and perfectly remodeled with charm. Enjoy the oasis of a back yard with a detached 2 car garage. Come see this perfect home in the perfect location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
