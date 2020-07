Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Here is a freshly painted home with tile and laminate throughout! The yard has a large covered patio and is a north/south facing property. There are dual pane windows and ceiling fans. All appliances are included. The location is located near shopping and dining, and is very close to the freeway. See it today!