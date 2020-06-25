All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:20 AM

3018 N 33RD Place

3018 North 33rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3018 North 33rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Valencia Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Do not miss this chance to live in this amazing newer, highly updated Arcadia Beauty!! This property comes with all appliances including washer, dryer, and fridge. All tile downstairs.4 bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 baths. The backyard has beautiful pavers and turf for a clean and fun place for a BBQ. Easy lock and leave home for the person on the go.Gated community with a community pool!Easy access to the 51 freeway,Old Town Scottsdale,Downtown PHX,Sky Harbor, and the Biltmore! Must See!!Date available is October 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 N 33RD Place have any available units?
3018 N 33RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 N 33RD Place have?
Some of 3018 N 33RD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 N 33RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
3018 N 33RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 N 33RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 3018 N 33RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3018 N 33RD Place offer parking?
No, 3018 N 33RD Place does not offer parking.
Does 3018 N 33RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3018 N 33RD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 N 33RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 3018 N 33RD Place has a pool.
Does 3018 N 33RD Place have accessible units?
No, 3018 N 33RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 N 33RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 N 33RD Place has units with dishwashers.
