Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3014 W RAPALO Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

3014 W RAPALO Road

3014 W Rapalo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3014 W Rapalo Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Fully Furnished Luxury Rental that offers luxurious beds, linens, finishes and design in this semi-custom William Lyons home located in beautiful Tramonto. Designer paint and wood floors updated recently, a large gourmet kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, bar and breakfast nook. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home offers 2 fireplaces, large master suite with private fireplace, sitting room, loft, office and lush backyard with a tranquil water fountain, flower pots and Saltillo patio and custom built-in barbeque to enjoy the peaceful outdoor patio. Sunset Ridge Elementary and middle school is in walking distance of the home in addition to miles of trails and a community pool, spa and parks. The new John C. Lincoln Hospital is within minutes of driving time and numerous golf courses are nearby for amazing golf including Quintero Golf Club, Dove Valley Golf course, Rancho Maana, The Boulders, and TPC Scottsdale. Also nearby, the Glendale University of Phoenix Cardinal Stadium, home to the 2015 Super bowl and Spring Training! A complimentary cleaning, cable, wifi, landscaping & pest control services are included with reservations for a month or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have any available units?
3014 W RAPALO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 W RAPALO Road have?
Some of 3014 W RAPALO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 W RAPALO Road currently offering any rent specials?
3014 W RAPALO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 W RAPALO Road pet-friendly?
No, 3014 W RAPALO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road offer parking?
Yes, 3014 W RAPALO Road offers parking.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 W RAPALO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have a pool?
Yes, 3014 W RAPALO Road has a pool.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have accessible units?
No, 3014 W RAPALO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 W RAPALO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 W RAPALO Road has units with dishwashers.
