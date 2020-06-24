All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3013 W PARADISE Lane

3013 West Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3013 West Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Rancho Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Totally remodeled, professionally painted, beautiful three bedroom, two bath, 2 car garage, RV gate, fantastic open floor plan home, with fireplace, in a premium location, facing grassy part of the park. Tile flooring in all common areas, new laminate flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, including new refrigerator, microwave, new stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Tiled tub & shower enclosure, ceiling fans and faux wood blinds throughout. Trane air conditioner, security system. Two-car garage with auto. garage door opener. Indoor laundry room, equipped with new washer, dryer and plentiful cabinet space. Huge backyard has a covered patio, with French door opening to the covered patio and RV gate. Easy access to both the I-17 and the Loop 101 Freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 W PARADISE Lane have any available units?
3013 W PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 W PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 3013 W PARADISE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 W PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3013 W PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 W PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3013 W PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3013 W PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3013 W PARADISE Lane offers parking.
Does 3013 W PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3013 W PARADISE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 W PARADISE Lane have a pool?
No, 3013 W PARADISE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3013 W PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3013 W PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 W PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 W PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.
