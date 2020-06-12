All apartments in Phoenix
3010 N 33RD Place
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:29 AM

3010 N 33RD Place

3010 North 33rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3010 North 33rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Valencia Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lowest Priced 4 Bedroom in 85018! Luxury townhome built in 2017 near Arcadia Lite! Hard to find 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/ATTACHED 2 car GARAGE in quiet gated community close to downtown Phoenix, the Biltmore, Old Town Scottsdale & Sky Harbor Airport. Easy freeway access to I-10, Loop 202 & SR-51. Urban living at its best! Modern open-concept floorplan perfect for entertaining. Crisp white shaker cabinets in the kitchen w/elegant granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Living room sliding door opens all the way so you can enjoy indoor/outdoor living. Low maintenance back yard w/covered patio & storage room. Ceiling fans in every room. Large second living room upstairs. All appliances included! Dogs OK, no cats. Max 2 cars per household. Managed by landlord/owner agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 N 33RD Place have any available units?
3010 N 33RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 N 33RD Place have?
Some of 3010 N 33RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Is 3010 N 33RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
3010 N 33RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 N 33RD Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 N 33RD Place is pet friendly.
Does 3010 N 33RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 3010 N 33RD Place offers parking.
Does 3010 N 33RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 N 33RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 N 33RD Place have a pool?
No, 3010 N 33RD Place does not have a pool.
Does 3010 N 33RD Place have accessible units?
No, 3010 N 33RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 N 33RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 N 33RD Place has units with dishwashers.
