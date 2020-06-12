3010 N 33RD Place

Amenities

Lowest Priced 4 Bedroom in 85018! Luxury townhome built in 2017 near Arcadia Lite! Hard to find 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/ATTACHED 2 car GARAGE in quiet gated community close to downtown Phoenix, the Biltmore, Old Town Scottsdale & Sky Harbor Airport. Easy freeway access to I-10, Loop 202 & SR-51. Urban living at its best! Modern open-concept floorplan perfect for entertaining. Crisp white shaker cabinets in the kitchen w/elegant granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Living room sliding door opens all the way so you can enjoy indoor/outdoor living. Low maintenance back yard w/covered patio & storage room. Ceiling fans in every room. Large second living room upstairs. All appliances included! Dogs OK, no cats. Max 2 cars per household. Managed by landlord/owner agent.