301 W Highland A

Central Phoenix Gem..Amazing open concept 2 bed 1 bath fully remodeled unit. home boast light grey, Modern wood look tile, 5 inch baseboards, fresh exterior paint, LED exterior lighting, stunning light Grey interior paint on walls, new windows, A/C. Fully remodeled kitchen with Custom cabinets, stunning quartz counter tops, stainless micro hood over stove with all matching stainless steel appliances, 6 inch recessed LED lighting throughout home, remodeled bathroom, 12x24 tub to cieling tile with stunning mosaic strip, upgraded 6 panel doors, brushed nickel door nobs, indoor laundry with stacker washer/dryer, included with tons more.. Home is located in the the heart of the historic Pierson Place district. Minutes from light rail, downtown amenities, fine dining, wine bars, brewery's, shopping, freeways access just minutes,, this truly is central corridor living at its finest. This property screams luxury and location a must see for sure. Covered carport parking included

No Dogs Allowed



