All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 301 W Highland A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
301 W Highland A
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

301 W Highland A

301 W Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pierson Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 W Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Stunning Central Phoenix Remodel - Property Id: 20017

Central Phoenix Gem..Amazing open concept 2 bed 1 bath fully remodeled unit. home boast light grey, Modern wood look tile, 5 inch baseboards, fresh exterior paint, LED exterior lighting, stunning light Grey interior paint on walls, new windows, A/C. Fully remodeled kitchen with Custom cabinets, stunning quartz counter tops, stainless micro hood over stove with all matching stainless steel appliances, 6 inch recessed LED lighting throughout home, remodeled bathroom, 12x24 tub to cieling tile with stunning mosaic strip, upgraded 6 panel doors, brushed nickel door nobs, indoor laundry with stacker washer/dryer, included with tons more.. Home is located in the the heart of the historic Pierson Place district. Minutes from light rail, downtown amenities, fine dining, wine bars, brewery's, shopping, freeways access just minutes,, this truly is central corridor living at its finest. This property screams luxury and location a must see for sure. Covered carport parking included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20017
Property Id 20017

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5506751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 W Highland A have any available units?
301 W Highland A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 W Highland A have?
Some of 301 W Highland A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 W Highland A currently offering any rent specials?
301 W Highland A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 W Highland A pet-friendly?
No, 301 W Highland A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 301 W Highland A offer parking?
Yes, 301 W Highland A offers parking.
Does 301 W Highland A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 W Highland A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 W Highland A have a pool?
No, 301 W Highland A does not have a pool.
Does 301 W Highland A have accessible units?
No, 301 W Highland A does not have accessible units.
Does 301 W Highland A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 W Highland A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College