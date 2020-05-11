All apartments in Phoenix
3008 W MOHAWK Lane
3008 W MOHAWK Lane

3008 West Mohawk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3008 West Mohawk Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/1Bath Single Level Home has Just been Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Professionally Painted Inside and Out with 24'' Tile Throughout! Updated Gourmet Kitchen has all New Upgraded Custom Cabinets with Quartz Countertops and New Upgraded GE Stainless Steel Appliances. Open & Spacious with all New Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows & Window Covers Throughout * Private & Low Maintenance Back Yard with Large Covered Patio & Extended Pavers * 1 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 W MOHAWK Lane have any available units?
3008 W MOHAWK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 W MOHAWK Lane have?
Some of 3008 W MOHAWK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 W MOHAWK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3008 W MOHAWK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 W MOHAWK Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 W MOHAWK Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3008 W MOHAWK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3008 W MOHAWK Lane offers parking.
Does 3008 W MOHAWK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 W MOHAWK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 W MOHAWK Lane have a pool?
No, 3008 W MOHAWK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3008 W MOHAWK Lane have accessible units?
No, 3008 W MOHAWK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 W MOHAWK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 W MOHAWK Lane has units with dishwashers.

