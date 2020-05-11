3008 W MOHAWK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!! This Beautiful 2Bed/1Bath Single Level Home has Just been Updated and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Professionally Painted Inside and Out with 24'' Tile Throughout! Updated Gourmet Kitchen has all New Upgraded Custom Cabinets with Quartz Countertops and New Upgraded GE Stainless Steel Appliances. Open & Spacious with all New Updated Lighting & Plumbing Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Dual Pane Windows & Window Covers Throughout * Private & Low Maintenance Back Yard with Large Covered Patio & Extended Pavers * 1 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor * Conveniently Located in a Quiet Northwest Phoenix Neighborhood and Just Minutes from I-17 and the Loop 101 (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)