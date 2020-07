Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

REMODELED HOME IN AHWATUKEE!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Mountain Park Ranch! Luxury vinyl throughout the entire home--no carpet! Remodeled kitchen features quartz counters and brand new stainless steel appliances! Two bedrooms downstairs; the master bedroom IS the second floor! All on a quiet cul-de-sac! OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ALLOW ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET!



(RLNE5732664)