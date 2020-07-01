Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3005 W GRENADINE RD, Phoenix, AZ 85041,



Subdivision: BARCELONA,



This beatutiful clean house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths are perfect for your property. Vaulted ceiling in living rooms. Tile in whole house. In a nice quiet neighborhood, walking distance to a brand new 36-acre-city park. Corner lot with good size backyard.



Cross Streets: 35th Ave/Southern Directions: From 35th Ave & Southern Ave. Go East on Southern. Turn North on 31st Ave. Turn East on Grenadine. The Last house on the right.



Lessee to verify all information.



Call or Text Dan at 623.512.2525 to view



Office Line: 602.944.7368

E-Mail: dan@time2rent.com

Website: http://www.time2rent.com

Brokerage Co: Time2rentarizona.com



Lessee to verify all information