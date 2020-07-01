Amenities
3005 W GRENADINE RD, Phoenix, AZ 85041,
Subdivision: BARCELONA,
This beatutiful clean house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths are perfect for your property. Vaulted ceiling in living rooms. Tile in whole house. In a nice quiet neighborhood, walking distance to a brand new 36-acre-city park. Corner lot with good size backyard.
Cross Streets: 35th Ave/Southern Directions: From 35th Ave & Southern Ave. Go East on Southern. Turn North on 31st Ave. Turn East on Grenadine. The Last house on the right.
Lessee to verify all information.
Call or Text Dan at 623.512.2525 to view
Office Line: 602.944.7368
E-Mail: dan@time2rent.com
Website: http://www.time2rent.com
Brokerage Co: Time2rentarizona.com
Lessee to verify all information