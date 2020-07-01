All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

3005 W Grenadine Rd

3005 West Grenadine Road · No Longer Available
Location

3005 West Grenadine Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3005 W GRENADINE RD, Phoenix, AZ 85041,

Subdivision: BARCELONA,

This beatutiful clean house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths are perfect for your property. Vaulted ceiling in living rooms. Tile in whole house. In a nice quiet neighborhood, walking distance to a brand new 36-acre-city park. Corner lot with good size backyard.

Cross Streets: 35th Ave/Southern Directions: From 35th Ave & Southern Ave. Go East on Southern. Turn North on 31st Ave. Turn East on Grenadine. The Last house on the right.

Lessee to verify all information.

Call or Text Dan at 623.512.2525 to view

Office Line: 602.944.7368
E-Mail: dan@time2rent.com
Website: http://www.time2rent.com
Brokerage Co: Time2rentarizona.com

Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 W Grenadine Rd have any available units?
3005 W Grenadine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 W Grenadine Rd have?
Some of 3005 W Grenadine Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 W Grenadine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3005 W Grenadine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 W Grenadine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3005 W Grenadine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3005 W Grenadine Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3005 W Grenadine Rd offers parking.
Does 3005 W Grenadine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 W Grenadine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 W Grenadine Rd have a pool?
No, 3005 W Grenadine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3005 W Grenadine Rd have accessible units?
No, 3005 W Grenadine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 W Grenadine Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 W Grenadine Rd has units with dishwashers.

