Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

2977 North 19th Avenue

Location

2977 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to Own we are not a regular rental company
if you are interested please call Chris for more information 623-628-0057
Single level town home with adequate kitchen space, tiled floors & front enclosed patio area!! Solid block construction. HOA includes water, garbage and front yard maintenance. Terrific location close to downtown Phoenix and I-10, close to Metro-Tech, St. Josephs, Phoenix College and VA Center.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2977 North 19th Avenue have any available units?
2977 North 19th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2977 North 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2977 North 19th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2977 North 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2977 North 19th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2977 North 19th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2977 North 19th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2977 North 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2977 North 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2977 North 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2977 North 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2977 North 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2977 North 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2977 North 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2977 North 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2977 North 19th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2977 North 19th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

