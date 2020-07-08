2950 E Mobile Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious South Phoenix property with 4 bedrooms and attached 2-car garage. Great location near 32nd St and I-10 just minutes from downtown. Inside you'll find over-sized tile flooring and an open kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Huge master suite has private bathroom and backyard has plenty of space with covered patio.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.