2950 E Mobile Ln
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

2950 E Mobile Ln

2950 East Mobile Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2950 East Mobile Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious South Phoenix property with 4 bedrooms and attached 2-car garage. Great location near 32nd St and I-10 just minutes from downtown. Inside you'll find over-sized tile flooring and an open kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Huge master suite has private bathroom and backyard has plenty of space with covered patio.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 E Mobile Ln have any available units?
2950 E Mobile Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2950 E Mobile Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2950 E Mobile Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 E Mobile Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2950 E Mobile Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2950 E Mobile Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2950 E Mobile Ln offers parking.
Does 2950 E Mobile Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 E Mobile Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 E Mobile Ln have a pool?
No, 2950 E Mobile Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2950 E Mobile Ln have accessible units?
No, 2950 E Mobile Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 E Mobile Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 E Mobile Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 E Mobile Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 E Mobile Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

