29459 N 22ND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home in gorgeous Fireside Community * 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car garage with two-tone paint throughout * Elegant kitchen with staggered upgraded cabinets, corian countertops and stainless appliances including side-by-side fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave * Custom wood blinds * Ceiling fans * Private patio * Lots of amenities including community pool, spa, sports courts and fitness center * Minutes from I-17, Loop 101 and the growing Happy Valley Town Center with a wide array of shopping and dining * Washer/dryer als included * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * TENANT TO PAY $50 FOR COMMUNITY CENTER MEMBERSHIP - COMES WITH TWO BADGES, ADDITIONAL $10 PER BADGE *** ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY