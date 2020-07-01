All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 29459 N 22ND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
29459 N 22ND Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

29459 N 22ND Avenue

29459 North 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

29459 North 22nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in gorgeous Fireside Community * 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car garage with two-tone paint throughout * Elegant kitchen with staggered upgraded cabinets, corian countertops and stainless appliances including side-by-side fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave * Custom wood blinds * Ceiling fans * Private patio * Lots of amenities including community pool, spa, sports courts and fitness center * Minutes from I-17, Loop 101 and the growing Happy Valley Town Center with a wide array of shopping and dining * Washer/dryer als included * TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * TENANT TO PAY $50 FOR COMMUNITY CENTER MEMBERSHIP - COMES WITH TWO BADGES, ADDITIONAL $10 PER BADGE *** ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29459 N 22ND Avenue have any available units?
29459 N 22ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29459 N 22ND Avenue have?
Some of 29459 N 22ND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29459 N 22ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29459 N 22ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29459 N 22ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29459 N 22ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29459 N 22ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29459 N 22ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 29459 N 22ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29459 N 22ND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29459 N 22ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 29459 N 22ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 29459 N 22ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29459 N 22ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29459 N 22ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29459 N 22ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College