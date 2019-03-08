All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1

2945 East Chipman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2945 East Chipman Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Wier Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit #1 Available 10/12/19 $975.00 - 3 Bed., 1 Bath, private yard, 917 sq.ft. - Property Id: 158672

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a private yard comes with a refrigerator, micro., stove, washer, dryer, & storage unit. Minutes from the I-10 freeway with a private driveway. Near 32nd St. & Broadway. Tenant pays ALL utilities including water/sewer/garbage/cable. Rent is $975 per month. IF PAID 5 DAYS EARLY YOU GET A $50 DISCOUNT EVERY MONTH. (Rent will be $925) Property is currently occupied DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!! Property will be available for showing October 1st. Credit score 580+
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158672p
Property Id 158672

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5164843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 have any available units?
2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 have?
Some of 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 offer parking?
No, 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 have a pool?
No, 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 have accessible units?
No, 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College