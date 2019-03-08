2945 E. Chipman Rd. #1

Amenities

in unit laundry microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a private yard comes with a refrigerator, micro., stove, washer, dryer, & storage unit. Minutes from the I-10 freeway with a private driveway. Near 32nd St. & Broadway. Tenant pays ALL utilities including water/sewer/garbage/cable. Rent is $975 per month. IF PAID 5 DAYS EARLY YOU GET A $50 DISCOUNT EVERY MONTH. (Rent will be $925) Property is currently occupied DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!! Property will be available for showing October 1st. Credit score 580+

No Pets Allowed



