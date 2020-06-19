29424 N 49 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Tatum Ranch's Finest!!! 4 bedroom, 3 bath with Loft/Office or Den, Family rm, Dining rm and Living rm. Extras and Upgrade galore, granite countertops, new backsplash, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, kitchen island, walk in pantry and herb garden window in kitchen. Neutral carpet,tile and new wood like floors! Home is prewired for security, surround sound & speakers. Backyard paradise with large covered patio, huge pebble tech pool with water feature & upgraded Salt system. Two new A/C's, new flagstone back patio and paver walk ways. This is a must see home!!!!