Phoenix, AZ
29424 N 49 Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

29424 N 49 Street

29424 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

29424 North 49th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Tatum Ranch's Finest!!! 4 bedroom, 3 bath with Loft/Office or Den, Family rm, Dining rm and Living rm. Extras and Upgrade galore, granite countertops, new backsplash, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, kitchen island, walk in pantry and herb garden window in kitchen. Neutral carpet,tile and new wood like floors! Home is prewired for security, surround sound & speakers. Backyard paradise with large covered patio, huge pebble tech pool with water feature & upgraded Salt system. Two new A/C's, new flagstone back patio and paver walk ways. This is a must see home!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29424 N 49 Street have any available units?
29424 N 49 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 29424 N 49 Street have?
Some of 29424 N 49 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29424 N 49 Street currently offering any rent specials?
29424 N 49 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29424 N 49 Street pet-friendly?
No, 29424 N 49 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 29424 N 49 Street offer parking?
Yes, 29424 N 49 Street offers parking.
Does 29424 N 49 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29424 N 49 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29424 N 49 Street have a pool?
Yes, 29424 N 49 Street has a pool.
Does 29424 N 49 Street have accessible units?
No, 29424 N 49 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29424 N 49 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29424 N 49 Street has units with dishwashers.

