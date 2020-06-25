All apartments in Phoenix
2933 E DUNBAR Drive
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

2933 E DUNBAR Drive

2933 E Dunbar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2933 E Dunbar Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Phoenix! Open floor plan with spacious kitchen is fully equipped with maple cabinets & granite counter tops. Bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans and good size closet space. Master bedroom with bathroom includes wide mirrors, double sinks, and garden shower and walk-in closet with built-in shelves/storage. Attached one car garage. Enjoy neighborhood trails, playground and community pool. Conveniently located near I-10 & US-60, minutes from ASU campus, Tempe Marketplace dining and shopping and Tempe Town Lake and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 E DUNBAR Drive have any available units?
2933 E DUNBAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 E DUNBAR Drive have?
Some of 2933 E DUNBAR Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 E DUNBAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2933 E DUNBAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 E DUNBAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2933 E DUNBAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2933 E DUNBAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2933 E DUNBAR Drive offers parking.
Does 2933 E DUNBAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 E DUNBAR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 E DUNBAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2933 E DUNBAR Drive has a pool.
Does 2933 E DUNBAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 2933 E DUNBAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 E DUNBAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 E DUNBAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
