2933 E DUNBAR Drive

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Phoenix! Open floor plan with spacious kitchen is fully equipped with maple cabinets & granite counter tops. Bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans and good size closet space. Master bedroom with bathroom includes wide mirrors, double sinks, and garden shower and walk-in closet with built-in shelves/storage. Attached one car garage. Enjoy neighborhood trails, playground and community pool. Conveniently located near I-10 & US-60, minutes from ASU campus, Tempe Marketplace dining and shopping and Tempe Town Lake and parks!