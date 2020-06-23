2930 North 30th Street - 08

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apartment for rent located north of 30th st and Thomas. Conveniently located next to Frys for easy grocery shopping. Easy access to I-51 and E-202. Water sewer and trash included, electric is not (srp). Available for immediate move in! Se habla español.



Feel free to inquire online we do respond to all emails. Or call our office during business hours 9am-5pm.



Apartamento en renta ubicado hacia el norte de la 30 calle y thomas. Situado aun lado de Frys para ir al Super. Entrada facil al I-51 y al E-202. El agua la basura y el drenaje esta incluido, la luz no (srp). Disponible para mudarse ya! We speak english.



Comuniquense con nosotros por correo electronico. O llamen a nuestra oficina durante horas de trabajo 9am-5pm