Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2930 North 30th Street - 08

2930 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2930 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment for rent located north of 30th st and Thomas. Conveniently located next to Frys for easy grocery shopping. Easy access to I-51 and E-202. Water sewer and trash included, electric is not (srp). Available for immediate move in! Se habla español.

Feel free to inquire online we do respond to all emails. Or call our office during business hours 9am-5pm.

Apartamento en renta ubicado hacia el norte de la 30 calle y thomas. Situado aun lado de Frys para ir al Super. Entrada facil al I-51 y al E-202. El agua la basura y el drenaje esta incluido, la luz no (srp). Disponible para mudarse ya! We speak english.

Comuniquense con nosotros por correo electronico. O llamen a nuestra oficina durante horas de trabajo 9am-5pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 North 30th Street - 08 have any available units?
2930 North 30th Street - 08 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 North 30th Street - 08 have?
Some of 2930 North 30th Street - 08's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 North 30th Street - 08 currently offering any rent specials?
2930 North 30th Street - 08 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 North 30th Street - 08 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 North 30th Street - 08 is pet friendly.
Does 2930 North 30th Street - 08 offer parking?
No, 2930 North 30th Street - 08 does not offer parking.
Does 2930 North 30th Street - 08 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 North 30th Street - 08 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 North 30th Street - 08 have a pool?
No, 2930 North 30th Street - 08 does not have a pool.
Does 2930 North 30th Street - 08 have accessible units?
No, 2930 North 30th Street - 08 does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 North 30th Street - 08 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 North 30th Street - 08 does not have units with dishwashers.
