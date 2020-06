Amenities

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A BRAND NEW HOME! Located in a great central location with convenient freeway access, this model-like home features a spacious and bright kitchen with large eat-in island, dark espresso cabinets with high end GRANITE countertops and upgraded tile flooring. Three bed, loft and 2.5 bathrooms, open great room for entertaining, luxurious enlarged master shower, generous backyard size and much more!