2920 W Juniper Avenue

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PATIO HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY ** - This is a one story patio home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1163 square feet and is located in North Phoenix. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master suite with exit to back yard, ceiling fan, skylight, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, private enclosed back yard with desert landscaping in the front & back yards. This is a gated community with a community pool spa.



Cross Streets: Bell Rd / 29th Ave

Directions: South on 29th Ave, West on Phelps Rd, North on 29th Dr to the home straight ahead



