2920 W Juniper Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

2920 W Juniper Avenue

2920 West Juniper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2920 West Juniper Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
** 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PATIO HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY ** - This is a one story patio home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1163 square feet and is located in North Phoenix. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master suite with exit to back yard, ceiling fan, skylight, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile & carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, private enclosed back yard with desert landscaping in the front & back yards. This is a gated community with a community pool spa.

Cross Streets: Bell Rd / 29th Ave
Directions: South on 29th Ave, West on Phelps Rd, North on 29th Dr to the home straight ahead

(RLNE2572973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 W Juniper Avenue have any available units?
2920 W Juniper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 W Juniper Avenue have?
Some of 2920 W Juniper Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 W Juniper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2920 W Juniper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 W Juniper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2920 W Juniper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2920 W Juniper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2920 W Juniper Avenue offers parking.
Does 2920 W Juniper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 W Juniper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 W Juniper Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2920 W Juniper Avenue has a pool.
Does 2920 W Juniper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2920 W Juniper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 W Juniper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 W Juniper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

