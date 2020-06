Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY ACCEPT SECTION 8!!! BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! GREAT LOCATION. 4th Bedroom oversized and separate entrance and Two Full baths, Separate and spacious Laundry Room that you can use for extra storage. This beautiful property is located two blocks I-17 and one block North of Bell Rd. Huge Backyard. Close to Shopping Centers, Restaurants, and Banks. Pets Friendly property. DON'T MISS TO SEE AND RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME!!!