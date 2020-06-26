All apartments in Phoenix
2910 West Rose Lane

2910 W Rose Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2910 W Rose Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with brick walling surrounding the front exterior and covered porch. Tile flooring with carpet, open kitchen with granite counter tops, amazing island with dark colored wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living spaces and an extended cover patio in the backyard!Must see home. Washer/Dryer hook ups.

Call 480.267.6126 or 480.351.3855 and visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 West Rose Lane have any available units?
2910 West Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 West Rose Lane have?
Some of 2910 West Rose Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 West Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2910 West Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 West Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2910 West Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2910 West Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 2910 West Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2910 West Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 West Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 West Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 2910 West Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2910 West Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 2910 West Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 West Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 West Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
