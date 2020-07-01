All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

2847 N 46TH Avenue

2847 North 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2847 North 46th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Welcome to this great 1 bed and 1 bath townhouse! The Inside: Move into this cozy home with full kitchen with breakfast window, dining area, and living room. The massive bedroom with FULL walk-in Closet, With tile throughout, fans in everu room, laundry workouts, more than enough cabinets, and appliances! Property has been newly painted. The Outside: Enjoy the perks of having a yard and designated parking! In the neighborhood is multiple parks such as Sueno Park and Desert West Park Sports Complex. Only minutes away from Desert Sky Mall, the Brewers Spring Training, and even the Grand Canyon University Golf course! Sign a longer lease and get lower rent. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 N 46TH Avenue have any available units?
2847 N 46TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2847 N 46TH Avenue have?
Some of 2847 N 46TH Avenue's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 N 46TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2847 N 46TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 N 46TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2847 N 46TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2847 N 46TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2847 N 46TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2847 N 46TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 N 46TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 N 46TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2847 N 46TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2847 N 46TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2847 N 46TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 N 46TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 N 46TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

