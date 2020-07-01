2847 N 46TH Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this great 1 bed and 1 bath townhouse! The Inside: Move into this cozy home with full kitchen with breakfast window, dining area, and living room. The massive bedroom with FULL walk-in Closet, With tile throughout, fans in everu room, laundry workouts, more than enough cabinets, and appliances! Property has been newly painted. The Outside: Enjoy the perks of having a yard and designated parking! In the neighborhood is multiple parks such as Sueno Park and Desert West Park Sports Complex. Only minutes away from Desert Sky Mall, the Brewers Spring Training, and even the Grand Canyon University Golf course! Sign a longer lease and get lower rent. Won't last long.