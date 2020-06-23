All apartments in Phoenix
2844 N 57th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2844 N 57th Ave

2844 North 57th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2844 North 57th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 2BA west valley home has great curb appeal with mature trees, double carport and decorative well.

Inside you'll find tile and wood laminate throughout. Large living room leads to the eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage, built in cooktop range, and access to the rear yard.

The bedrooms are nicely sized, have ceiling fans and share the guest bath. The master offers large closet and en-suite bath!

The rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with large slab and dirt/grass area. Separate storage area with washer/dryer hookups.
APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsï¿½?? rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 N 57th Ave have any available units?
2844 N 57th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 N 57th Ave have?
Some of 2844 N 57th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 N 57th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2844 N 57th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 N 57th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2844 N 57th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2844 N 57th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2844 N 57th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2844 N 57th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 N 57th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 N 57th Ave have a pool?
No, 2844 N 57th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2844 N 57th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2844 N 57th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 N 57th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2844 N 57th Ave has units with dishwashers.
