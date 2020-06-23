2844 N 57th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

This fantastic 3BR 2BA west valley home has great curb appeal with mature trees, double carport and decorative well.



Inside you'll find tile and wood laminate throughout. Large living room leads to the eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage, built in cooktop range, and access to the rear yard.



The bedrooms are nicely sized, have ceiling fans and share the guest bath. The master offers large closet and en-suite bath!



The rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with large slab and dirt/grass area. Separate storage area with washer/dryer hookups.

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 monthsï¿½?? rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures