28433 N 47th St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

28433 N 47th St

28433 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

28433 North 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Coming Soon! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Tatum Ranch! This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace. Separate formal living and dining room. Nice size master bedroom with full bath. Neutral paint and flooring. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered extended patio with fireplace and BBQ for easy entertaining. Conveniently located near great schools, shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties atï¿½www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEï¿½ONQRENTALS.COMï¿½FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28433 N 47th St have any available units?
28433 N 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 28433 N 47th St have?
Some of 28433 N 47th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28433 N 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
28433 N 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28433 N 47th St pet-friendly?
No, 28433 N 47th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 28433 N 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 28433 N 47th St offers parking.
Does 28433 N 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28433 N 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28433 N 47th St have a pool?
No, 28433 N 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 28433 N 47th St have accessible units?
No, 28433 N 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 28433 N 47th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28433 N 47th St has units with dishwashers.

