28433 N 47th St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Coming Soon! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Tatum Ranch! This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace. Separate formal living and dining room. Nice size master bedroom with full bath. Neutral paint and flooring. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered extended patio with fireplace and BBQ for easy entertaining. Conveniently located near great schools, shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

