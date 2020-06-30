All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:03 PM

2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue

2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2 Bed/2 Bath condo conveniently located right off the 51 and Greenway! Fresh paint and new appliances. The community has a gated pool which is perfect for those hot summer months. Enjoy your patio and a great room perfect for relaxing. Call today! This second story condo won't last!

Contact Maria at 623.570.3817 to schedule a showing or for more information. Base rent does not include 50.00 wst and 2.3 % rental tax. Professionally managed by Atlas AZ www.realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue have any available units?
2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue have?
Some of 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue offer parking?
No, 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue has a pool.
Does 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2843 East Monte Cristo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

