Check out this great 4 bed 2 bath home in Phoenix with red brick look on front walls! New carpet. Nice open floor plan with kitchen over-looking the living area. 4 good size bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen has staggered cabinets and all black appliances which includes a Fridge! Great size back yard with nice grass area and rocks with bushes. Near large greenbelt and close to shopping, transportation and dining. Pictures are from before tenants moved in a few years ago.