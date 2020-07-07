All apartments in Phoenix
2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102

2831 East Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2831 East Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c450dd5068 ---- Get August For just $600! Owner may be able to split Security Deposit over the first 3 months. Owner may be willing to accept lower credit scores, so long as no landlord judgements or collections within the last 3 years. Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Palomino Pointe. Move in ready, this apartment has been newly renovated throughout. New granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. New sinks and toilets. New cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. A must see! This fine property has tile throughout for easy care. A full size washer and dryer in the unit make it very convenient to do laundry. Your going to love living here! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Tile GARAGE/PARKING:Parking lot KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer and Trash YEAR BUILT:1982 YARD:Gravel Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 have any available units?
2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 have?
Some of 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 offers parking.
Does 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 have a pool?
No, 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.

