2831 E Monte Cristo Ave Apt 102

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c450dd5068 ---- Get August For just $600! Owner may be able to split Security Deposit over the first 3 months. Owner may be willing to accept lower credit scores, so long as no landlord judgements or collections within the last 3 years. Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Palomino Pointe. Move in ready, this apartment has been newly renovated throughout. New granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. New sinks and toilets. New cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. A must see! This fine property has tile throughout for easy care. A full size washer and dryer in the unit make it very convenient to do laundry. Your going to love living here! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Tile GARAGE/PARKING:Parking lot KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer and Trash YEAR BUILT:1982 YARD:Gravel Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



