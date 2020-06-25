2825 N 42ND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Cool and modern with a urban edge, this home is enveloped in style and comfort. The open concept living and dining flow into the sleek kitchen; complete with quartz counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances. Owner's suite, additional bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths are generously sized. Like to entertain? Your 3rd floor bonus room and outdoor balcony are perfect for any occasion. This house screams 'designer' and will reflect the personality and taste of those accustomed to the best in quality design, finishes and lifestyle. Just minutes from the Valley's hottest restaurants, shopping and entertainment; bordering Arcadia, The Biltmore, Downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport. This cool place won't last long. Conveniently located near 202 and 51 freeways.