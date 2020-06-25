All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2825 N 42ND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2825 N 42ND Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

2825 N 42ND Street

2825 N 42nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2825 N 42nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cool and modern with a urban edge, this home is enveloped in style and comfort. The open concept living and dining flow into the sleek kitchen; complete with quartz counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances. Owner's suite, additional bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths are generously sized. Like to entertain? Your 3rd floor bonus room and outdoor balcony are perfect for any occasion. This house screams 'designer' and will reflect the personality and taste of those accustomed to the best in quality design, finishes and lifestyle. Just minutes from the Valley's hottest restaurants, shopping and entertainment; bordering Arcadia, The Biltmore, Downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport. This cool place won't last long. Conveniently located near 202 and 51 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 N 42ND Street have any available units?
2825 N 42ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 N 42ND Street have?
Some of 2825 N 42ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 N 42ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
2825 N 42ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 N 42ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 2825 N 42ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2825 N 42ND Street offer parking?
No, 2825 N 42ND Street does not offer parking.
Does 2825 N 42ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 N 42ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 N 42ND Street have a pool?
No, 2825 N 42ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 2825 N 42ND Street have accessible units?
No, 2825 N 42ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 N 42ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 N 42ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College