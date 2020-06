Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY UPGRADED, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath downstairs town home in North Phoenix! Spacious living, brand new tile floors throughout, custom paint, fixtures and more. Features split floor plan, double master with full baths and stand in shower in third bathroom. Washer/Dryer hook-ups inside! *Water included in rent* Tenant pays APS. Pets on approval with $250 non refundable pet fee per pet; max two.



Contact us to schedule a showing.