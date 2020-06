Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Ideal interior location backing to community park! Freshly painted inside and recently painted outside. 4 bedrooms, plus loft, 2.5 bath, separate family and living rooms. New carpet throughout as well as brand new Trane AC. Newly finished white cabinetry in kitchen. No neighbors behind and community park sits lower than house for privacy.