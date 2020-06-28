All apartments in Phoenix
2758 E Rock Wren Rd

2758 East Rock Wren Road · No Longer Available
Location

2758 East Rock Wren Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
coffee bar
bbq/grill
pet friendly
2758 E Rock Wren Rd Available 09/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath Ahwatukee Home - A great family home in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, AZ 85048. This 2,120 square foot house sits on a 6,449 square foot lot and features 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1988. Nearby schools include Kyrene Monte Vista, Evit - Desert Vista High School and Mountain Pointe High School. The closest grocery stores are Fry's Food And Drug and Fry's Marketplace. Nearby coffee shops include Circle K, Dutch Bros and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Pizza Hut, CK's grill, and Francisco's Mexican Food. This property is near Vista Canyon, Desert Foothills and Pecos.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5109692)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2758 E Rock Wren Rd have any available units?
2758 E Rock Wren Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2758 E Rock Wren Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2758 E Rock Wren Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 E Rock Wren Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2758 E Rock Wren Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2758 E Rock Wren Rd offer parking?
No, 2758 E Rock Wren Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2758 E Rock Wren Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2758 E Rock Wren Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 E Rock Wren Rd have a pool?
No, 2758 E Rock Wren Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2758 E Rock Wren Rd have accessible units?
No, 2758 E Rock Wren Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 E Rock Wren Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2758 E Rock Wren Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2758 E Rock Wren Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2758 E Rock Wren Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
