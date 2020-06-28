Amenities

2758 E Rock Wren Rd Available 09/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath Ahwatukee Home - A great family home in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, AZ 85048. This 2,120 square foot house sits on a 6,449 square foot lot and features 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1988. Nearby schools include Kyrene Monte Vista, Evit - Desert Vista High School and Mountain Pointe High School. The closest grocery stores are Fry's Food And Drug and Fry's Marketplace. Nearby coffee shops include Circle K, Dutch Bros and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Pizza Hut, CK's grill, and Francisco's Mexican Food. This property is near Vista Canyon, Desert Foothills and Pecos.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5109692)