Phoenix, AZ
27321 North 65th Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 4:05 AM

27321 North 65th Drive

Location

27321 North 65th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Preserve at Boulder Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful quiet neighborhood. This newer five bedroom home is freshly painted in an earthtone two color pallet and new wood grained tile flooring throughout. New quartz counter tops,.Home has central vacuum system and a water softener. Beautiful pebble tech pool and outdoor built in grill. Pool service is included.

Rent includes Phoenix Rental Tax.
Deposit includes a $200.00 non-refundable Lease Administration fee.
Pets will require an additional pet deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27321 North 65th Drive have any available units?
27321 North 65th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 27321 North 65th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27321 North 65th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27321 North 65th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27321 North 65th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27321 North 65th Drive offer parking?
No, 27321 North 65th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27321 North 65th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27321 North 65th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27321 North 65th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27321 North 65th Drive has a pool.
Does 27321 North 65th Drive have accessible units?
No, 27321 North 65th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27321 North 65th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27321 North 65th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27321 North 65th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27321 North 65th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
