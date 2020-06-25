27321 North 65th Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Wonderful quiet neighborhood. This newer five bedroom home is freshly painted in an earthtone two color pallet and new wood grained tile flooring throughout. New quartz counter tops,.Home has central vacuum system and a water softener. Beautiful pebble tech pool and outdoor built in grill. Pool service is included.



Rent includes Phoenix Rental Tax.

Deposit includes a $200.00 non-refundable Lease Administration fee.

Pets will require an additional pet deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.