27303 North 36th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083 Riordan Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW GREAT OVERSIZED CORNER LOT LOCATED IN RIORDAN RANCH! LARGE ALMOST 3400SF WITH BRAND NEW FLOORING JUST INSTALLED THRU OUT! HUGE DOWNSTAIRS MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE BATHROOM AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT ENTERTAINING AREAS LARGE KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM. BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. THIS HOME IS CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27303 N 36TH Drive have any available units?
27303 N 36TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 27303 N 36TH Drive have?
Some of 27303 N 36TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27303 N 36TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27303 N 36TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.