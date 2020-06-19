2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

***Available June 5th***Gorgeous 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated community of Pinnacle at Desert Peak! Highly upgraded with new tile in living room and kitchen, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs, large master suite with walk in closet, and nice little patio/yard with artificial turf and some trees to cool things off. All appliance are included along with washer/dryer! **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information