Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:44 AM

2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048

2725 East Mine Creek Road · (877) 208-8776
Location

2725 East Mine Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1348 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
***Available June 5th***Gorgeous 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated community of Pinnacle at Desert Peak! Highly upgraded with new tile in living room and kitchen, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs, large master suite with walk in closet, and nice little patio/yard with artificial turf and some trees to cool things off. All appliance are included along with washer/dryer! **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 have any available units?
2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 have?
Some of 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 currently offering any rent specials?
2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 pet-friendly?
No, 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 offer parking?
No, 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 does not offer parking.
Does 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 have a pool?
Yes, 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 has a pool.
Does 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 have accessible units?
No, 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 E Mine Creek Rd Unit 1048 does not have units with dishwashers.
